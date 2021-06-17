Five-Star Big Man Dereck Lively Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard

Dereck Lively is in the middle of a busy summer.

The five-star 2022 big man from Westtown (Pa.) School made an official visit to North Carolina a couple of weeks ago, recently swung by Penn State for an unofficial visit and has official visits set with Kentucky and Duke to round off June.

Overall, Lively is taking a methodical approach to the recruiting process with no set decision timeline and is continuing to field calls from top schools nationally.