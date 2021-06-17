Five-Star Big Man Dereck Lively Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard
Dereck Lively is in the middle of a busy summer.
The five-star 2022 big man from Westtown (Pa.) School made an official visit to North Carolina a couple of weeks ago, recently swung by Penn State for an unofficial visit and has official visits set with Kentucky and Duke to round off June.
Overall, Lively is taking a methodical approach to the recruiting process with no set decision timeline and is continuing to field calls from top schools nationally.
“Recruiting is going great,” Lively said. “With Duke offering, other schools have been picking it up and trying to make sure that they stand out. I’m staying in high contact with Michigan, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and many other schools.”
Michigan just offered last month but is already making a strong impression on him. The Wolverines will more than likely receive one of Lively’s two remaining official visits as he hopes to see Ann Arbor in the fall.
