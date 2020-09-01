Five-Star CB Domani Jackson On Michigan, Relationships With Staff
September 1 is here, and that means recruiting is about to get more hectic than ever before for Domani Jackson.
The five-star 2022 cornerback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has an argument as the top overall prospect for next cycle. And that means college coaches from around the country will continually be blowing up his phone.
Still, Jackson has already narrowed down his lengthy offer list and is taking a measured approach to the recruiting process.
“It’s overwhelming,” Jackson said. “I’m grateful for every offer. I dropped my Top 10, so I’m focused on those schools. There are some others like Washington and Penn State that are coming in. But I’m just thankful for everything right now.”
Michigan has been considered a strong player for Jackson over the last several months. After all, his father grew up a Michigan fan, and most of his family lives in the Midwest.
