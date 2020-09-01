September 1 is here, and that means recruiting is about to get more hectic than ever before for Domani Jackson.

The five-star 2022 cornerback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has an argument as the top overall prospect for next cycle. And that means college coaches from around the country will continually be blowing up his phone.

Still, Jackson has already narrowed down his lengthy offer list and is taking a measured approach to the recruiting process.