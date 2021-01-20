EJ: Let’s just dive into recruiting. How did your USC visit go?

WJ: It was a great visit. I got to see the campus. I got to connect with Domani (Jackson) and Larry (Turner-Gooden). We just walked around the campus and got a good look at everything.

EJ: What did you think about the vibe out West?

WJ: It’s definitely Cali — the great weather and pretty school. All that is good. I was able to see it all, so that was good for me.

EJ: Can you expand more on hanging out with Domani Jackson and your overall relationship with him?

WJ: It was great to connect with him. We’re really close. Our families are really close. On Sunday, I basically stayed at their house all day. I was also with Domani on Saturday. We have a good connection. We do want to play together, so it was cool to connect with him and talk about a lot.