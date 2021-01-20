Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Michigan
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in the Detroit-area and caught up with five-star 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson, who is one of Michigan's top overall targets for next cycle.
Read their full Q&A below.
EJ: Let’s just dive into recruiting. How did your USC visit go?
WJ: It was a great visit. I got to see the campus. I got to connect with Domani (Jackson) and Larry (Turner-Gooden). We just walked around the campus and got a good look at everything.
EJ: What did you think about the vibe out West?
WJ: It’s definitely Cali — the great weather and pretty school. All that is good. I was able to see it all, so that was good for me.
EJ: Can you expand more on hanging out with Domani Jackson and your overall relationship with him?
WJ: It was great to connect with him. We’re really close. Our families are really close. On Sunday, I basically stayed at their house all day. I was also with Domani on Saturday. We have a good connection. We do want to play together, so it was cool to connect with him and talk about a lot.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news