 Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-20 16:38:16 -0600') }}

Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in the Detroit-area and caught up with five-star 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson, who is one of Michigan's top overall targets for next cycle.

Read their full Q&A below.

EJ: Let’s just dive into recruiting. How did your USC visit go?

WJ: It was a great visit. I got to see the campus. I got to connect with Domani (Jackson) and Larry (Turner-Gooden). We just walked around the campus and got a good look at everything.

EJ: What did you think about the vibe out West?

WJ: It’s definitely Cali — the great weather and pretty school. All that is good. I was able to see it all, so that was good for me.

EJ: Can you expand more on hanging out with Domani Jackson and your overall relationship with him?

WJ: It was great to connect with him. We’re really close. Our families are really close. On Sunday, I basically stayed at their house all day. I was also with Domani on Saturday. We have a good connection. We do want to play together, so it was cool to connect with him and talk about a lot.

{{ article.author_name }}