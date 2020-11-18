Several Michigan commits gathered in Ann Arbor over the weekend for a special bonding experience.

But the big gathering also lured some top targets to town, including five-star 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson.

“I think it was definitely a big visit for me,” Johnson said. “They impressed me a lot. I definitely connected with a lot the commits. It was a big weekend for Michigan. I liked getting to see the dorms, but really it was being able to connect with everybody. We walked around the campus together, chilled and watched the game at night.”