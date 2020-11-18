Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Weekend Visit To Michigan
Several Michigan commits gathered in Ann Arbor over the weekend for a special bonding experience.
But the big gathering also lured some top targets to town, including five-star 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson.
“I think it was definitely a big visit for me,” Johnson said. “They impressed me a lot. I definitely connected with a lot the commits. It was a big weekend for Michigan. I liked getting to see the dorms, but really it was being able to connect with everybody. We walked around the campus together, chilled and watched the game at night.”
Johnson is quite familiar with Michigan. After all, the Rivals100 prospect is the son of former Michigan defensive back Deon Johnson and has been to campus on a number of occasions.
Still, Johnson got a better feel for Ann Arbor and got his first look at the dorms.
“I definitely liked the dorms,” Johnson said. “That was my first time seeing them. I think they are pretty new. I was impressed by those. I like the campus. I like the feel up there in Ann Arbor. It was really good.”
