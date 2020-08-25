 Five-Star CB Will Johnson On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Weekly Calls With Staff Jim Harbaugh
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-25 07:22:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-Star CB Will Johnson On Michigan, Weekly Calls With Staff

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
Will Johnson knows his phone is about to blow up.

The five-star 2022 cornerback out of Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South is one of the most highly touted underclassmen nationally. In a about a week, college coaches will be allowed to reach out to rising juniors, and Johnson is sure to be a priority on a lot of call lists.

“Recruiting is going well,” Johnson said. “September 1 is coming up, so we can start talking back and forth. I’m just trying to build relationships. I talked Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State and some HBCU’s. Really, I’m just trying to talk to everybody.”

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Five-star cornerback Will Johnson holds a Michigan offer.

Michigan has made Johnson one of its top overall priorities for next cycle. With his talent, program connections and a lackluster 2021 cornerback recruiting cycle, it may be fair to label Johnson a must-land for the Wolverines.

So it’s no surprise that Michigan cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich has been in touch with Johnson, the son of former Michigan defensive back Deone Johnson, on a weekly basis.

{{ article.author_name }}