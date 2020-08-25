Five-Star CB Will Johnson On Michigan, Weekly Calls With Staff
Will Johnson knows his phone is about to blow up.
The five-star 2022 cornerback out of Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South is one of the most highly touted underclassmen nationally. In a about a week, college coaches will be allowed to reach out to rising juniors, and Johnson is sure to be a priority on a lot of call lists.
“Recruiting is going well,” Johnson said. “September 1 is coming up, so we can start talking back and forth. I’m just trying to build relationships. I talked Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State and some HBCU’s. Really, I’m just trying to talk to everybody.”
Michigan has made Johnson one of its top overall priorities for next cycle. With his talent, program connections and a lackluster 2021 cornerback recruiting cycle, it may be fair to label Johnson a must-land for the Wolverines.
So it’s no surprise that Michigan cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich has been in touch with Johnson, the son of former Michigan defensive back Deone Johnson, on a weekly basis.
