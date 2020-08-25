Will Johnson knows his phone is about to blow up.

The five-star 2022 cornerback out of Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South is one of the most highly touted underclassmen nationally. In a about a week, college coaches will be allowed to reach out to rising juniors, and Johnson is sure to be a priority on a lot of call lists.

“Recruiting is going well,” Johnson said. “September 1 is coming up, so we can start talking back and forth. I’m just trying to build relationships. I talked Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State and some HBCU’s. Really, I’m just trying to talk to everybody.”