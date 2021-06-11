Five-Star Center Jalen Duren Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard

Jalen Duren has some life-changing decisions to make over the next couple of months.

A five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall basketball recruit this cycle, Duren is strongly considering reclassifying to the 2021 class. He is also in the process of mapping out summer official visits.

“Recruiting is going well,” Duren said. “I recently cut my list. I’m just looking at those schools and seeing which one is the best fit for me. I’m going to make official visits to Miami, Memphis and Kentucky. I’m setting up more. I’m just trying to pick and choose.”