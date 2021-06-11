Five-Star Center Jalen Duren Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard
Jalen Duren has some life-changing decisions to make over the next couple of months.
A five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall basketball recruit this cycle, Duren is strongly considering reclassifying to the 2021 class. He is also in the process of mapping out summer official visits.
“Recruiting is going well,” Duren said. “I recently cut my list. I’m just looking at those schools and seeing which one is the best fit for me. I’m going to make official visits to Miami, Memphis and Kentucky. I’m setting up more. I’m just trying to pick and choose.”
Michigan made Duren’s top schools list and is still very much in the running to receive one of his final two trips.
The Monteverde (Fla.) Academy center made it clear that his interest remains high in the Wolverines, thanks in large part to the efforts of head coach Juwan Howard and assistant Phil Martelli.
