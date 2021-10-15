Five-Star Commit Will Johnson Impressed With Michigan's Hot Start

Will Johnson is coming off a monster individual performance. Despite Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South’s loss to Chippewa Valley (Mich.) High last week, Johnson found a way to rack up more than 200 yards receiving and three touchdowns to go along with a pair of pass breakups and a forced fumble. Still, Johnson isn’t satisfied. The five-star 2022 defensive back wants close his final year of high school football with some victories.

“We’re getting better every game,” Johnson said. “I missed a week because of some COVID-19 stuff, so that threw me off at the beginning of the season. We’ve picked it up the last two weeks, but we’ve played some good schools. We just have to find a way to win.” On the recruiting front, Johnson, who is ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect nationally, has been committed to Michigan since late February. The son of ex-Wolverine Deon Johnson, Will is completely locked in and remains the leader of U-M’s 2022 class. With the season ongoing, Will hasn’t been recruiting too hard, but he is working on one prospect in particular — fellow five-star defensive back Domani Jackson. “I talk to him every day,” Will said. “I just check in on him. He checks in on me. We just have a friend relationship. I’m trying to get him, but I’m not putting too much on him because I wouldn’t want him to do that to me. I’m doing what I can.”