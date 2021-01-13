Five-Star DB Domani Jackson Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Decision Timeline
With no high school football in California this past fall, Domani Jackson has spent the last few months training as much as possible.
But the five-star 2022 cornerback out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei got a taste of the sport he loves this weekend when he competed in the Pylon 7v7 tournament in Dallas over the weekend.
“I’ve been away from football for four or five months,” Jackson said. “It feels good to be back. I’ve got a little rust on my cleats, but it will come with time.”
While attention is just starting to turn to the next cycle, Jackson’s recruitment already appears to be winding down.
Jackson recently released a Top 6 of Arizona State, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC and said a decision could be coming in the very near future.
“To keep it real, it’s been slowing down,” Jackson said. “I pretty much know where I want to go, but I’m keeping it in for now. I thank every coach when they text me and everything like that. I have a decision date in mind, but I have to talk to my parents to make sure it’s the right time. It’s really soon, though.”
