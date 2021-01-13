With no high school football in California this past fall, Domani Jackson has spent the last few months training as much as possible.

But the five-star 2022 cornerback out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei got a taste of the sport he loves this weekend when he competed in the Pylon 7v7 tournament in Dallas over the weekend.

“I’ve been away from football for four or five months,” Jackson said. “It feels good to be back. I’ve got a little rust on my cleats, but it will come with time.”