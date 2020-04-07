News More News
Five-Star DB Domani Jackson Talks Call With Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been busy recruiting during the abrupt dead period.

While the focus has mostly been on the current cycle, Harbaugh has had the opportunity to video chat with a couple of Michigan’s most prized prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

California defensive back Domani Jackson talks Michigan.
Five-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson linked up with Harbaugh late last week. The called marked Jackson’s first conversation with Harbaugh, who left a lasting impression.

“He was just saying that he was waiting for the call all week,” Jackson said. “It was crazy to have Jim Harbaugh FaceTime with me. That’s my dream school and to have him show a lot of interest in me is crazy. It’s a big factor. He was just explaining to me how everything is at Michigan and how they are different from everyone.

