“I’m taking it slow,” Mathews said. “When new schools come in, I give them an opportunity. Whoever recruits the most is going to win. I feel like a commitment is next. It can happen any time between now and signing day.”

A big reason Michigan is back in the mix for Mathews is new safeties coach Ron Bellamy.

Bellamy is a fellow Louisiana native and knows what it’s like to leave the south for Ann Arbor. Bellamy has been honest and upfront with Mathews over the last several weeks and that has his full attention.