TheWolverine - Five-Star DB Will Johnson Continues To 'Build A Relationship' With Michigan

Five-Star DB Will Johnson Continues To 'Build A Relationship' With Michigan
2022 five-star Michigan Wolverines football defensive back target Will Johnson had a gutsy performance last Friday night, scoring three touchdowns in a tight loss, after injuring his ankle earlier in the game.
"It might be bruised or something," Johnson said postgame. "The first play of the game, somebody hit me or stepped on me or something like that."
He was clearly in pain, coming out of the game for a few plays. But he fought through it and battled until the end.
"It hurt, for sure, but with a game so close like this, I can’t come out, even if it’s hurting," Johnson said. "Time to get the win; that’s all I’m worried about at that point."
His Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South squad fell, 42-35, to Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson in a battle for the conference championship. Johnson's team was down for much of the game, including facing a 21-point deficit late at one point, but they battled back.
Johnson's two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter helped knot the game up at 35-35, before Stevenson notched a game-winning score with under two minutes to play.
"We had a lot of mistakes," Johnson explained. "They did some things that we hadn’t seen by them that they came out with in the first half, and they capitalized on it. We still fought in the second half, but little mistakes that shouldn’t happen is why we lost."
