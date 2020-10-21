TheWolverine - Five-Star DB Will Johnson Continues To 'Build A Relationship' With Michigan

2022 five-star Michigan Wolverines football defensive back target Will Johnson had a gutsy performance last Friday night, scoring three touchdowns in a tight loss, after injuring his ankle earlier in the game.

"It might be bruised or something," Johnson said postgame. "The first play of the game, somebody hit me or stepped on me or something like that."

He was clearly in pain, coming out of the game for a few plays. But he fought through it and battled until the end.

