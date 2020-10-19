Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines football pledge Alex VanSumeren had a monster game on Friday night. (The Wolverine)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson led his team up front in a 41-19 Cass Tech win over arch rival Detroit King in the Public School League championship game on Saturday. Up Next: at Southfield (Mich.) Arts & Tech 10/23

Such a great block by Michigan center commit Raheem Anderson (@espn_heem) right here. Uses his brute strength to turn his man and open up a big hole. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L0Ts5CnV0J — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony helped lead East Lansing (Mich.) High to victory, 41-6, over Grand Ledge (Mich.) High. Anthony's club is undefeated this season at 5-0. Season Stats: In the two games in which stats were available, Anthony has racked up 187 receiving yards with one touchdown. Up Next: at Okemos (Mich.) High 10/23

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson's Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood squad improved to 5-4 on the season with a 55-10 win over Smyrna (Mich.) High over the weekend. Season Stats: In the three games in which stats were available, Colson has 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry, while playing both inside and outside linebacker. He also has a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season. Up Next: Bye week; at Thompson's Station (Tenn.) Independence 10/30

The Skinny: IMG Academy, led by Michigan quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and center commit Greg Crippen, picked up a 56-6 win against Columbus (Ohio) Bishop Sycamore, to improve to 6-0 on the season. IMG is still ranked as the No. 1 team in the entire nation, per MaxPreps. While Crippen was solid blocking up front, McCarthy was shining behind his center and future Michigan teammate McCarthy threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, completing 19-of-30 attempts, all while playing on a sprained ankle. Season Stats: In the five games in which stats were made available, McCarthy is 83-for-136 passing (61 percent) for 1,179 yards and 12 scores on the season. Up Next: Bye week; at Miami Northwestern 10/30

The Skinny: Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman's Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's team was forced to forfeit after one player tested positive for COVID-19. Season Stats: Through four games, Doman is 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, with a 53-yarder in week two and the 47-yarder this past weekend. Up Next: Bye week; playoffs begin 10/23

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap's squad fell, 35-22, to Austin (Texas) Bowie on Friday night. Dunlap ran for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the loss. Season Stats: In two one game where stats were available, Dunlap has rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper. Up Next: at Austin (Texas) Akins 10/22

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights Stevenson beat Romeo (Mich.) Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South on Friday night, 42-35, with a late touchdown giving them the lead for good. El-Hadi played both right tackle and defensive end, showing his athleticism and versatility. Up Next: vs. Utica (Mich.) Ford 10/23

Michigan commit Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) with the QB pressure to force this near-pick #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Tz43JRF3Lf — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 16, 2020

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Dominick Giudice's New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei team won, 10-3, over Middletown (N.J.) South over the weekend. Up Next: vs. Long Branch (N.J.) High 10/24

The Skinny: 2021 Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood helped lead his St. Thomas Aquinas team to a 25-13 win over Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy in the season opener. Up Next: vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 10/23

The Skinny: 2022 Michigan tight end pledge Marlin Klein and his team fell in a close one, 38-35, to Arden (N.C.) Christ School over the weekend. Up Next: at High Point (N.C.) Christian Academy 10/23

The Skinny: 2021 Michigan cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows notched two big-time interceptions in St. Thomas Aquinas' 25-13 win over Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy, including one to seal the game. McBurrows' squad begins the delayed season at 1-0 behind his stellar performance. Up Next: vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 10/23

Michigan commit Ja’Den McBurrows with a third-down pick. pic.twitter.com/O9TgqSHGd1 — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) October 17, 2020

A tipped pass winds up in the hands of Michigan commit Ja’Den McBurrows. He takes it to the end zone, but a penalty brings it back. Still, it’s a turnover that could seal the game for STA. Raiders up 25-13 with 5:23 to play. pic.twitter.com/lr5KJqt47a — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) October 17, 2020

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Rod Moore and Northmont (Ohio) High picked up another massive win over the weekend to improve to 8-0 and advance in the playoffs. Northmont disposed of Marysville (Ohio) High, 48-41. A big part of his team's success, Moore impressed, playing both wide receiver and defensive back. Season Stats: In the three games in which stats are available, Moore has posted 31 tackles and has scored five touchdowns as a receiver. Up Next: vs. Springfield (Ohio) High 10/23

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Quintin Somerville and his team improved to 2-0 on the season, beating Maricopa (Ariz.) High by a final score of 70-14. Up Next: vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton 10/23

The Skinny: 2022 Michigan defensive tackle pledge Alex VanSumeren and his team won, 56-32, over Saginaw (Mich.) Swan Valley. VanSumeren notched seven tackles, with one for loss, on the night. Up Next: vs. Carrollton (Mich.) High 10/23