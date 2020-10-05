Roseville (Mich.) High is 3-0 for the first time in almost 10 years.

A big reason for that is rising 2022 athlete Tyrell Henry, who plays quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, safety and kicker, and led Roseville to another big win on Saturday — a 46-13 destruction of Warren Woods (Mich.) Tower.

“Our team played phenomenal,” Henry said. “We were out here fighting. We’re coming together as a team. We’re going to be good. This is our first (3-0) start since 2011, but we’re not finished yet. We just have to keep building. We have to keep the ‘keep winning’ mentality.”