 Rising 2022 In-State ATH Tyrell Henry Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
Rising 2022 In-State ATH Tyrell Henry Talks Michigan

Roseville (Mich.) High is 3-0 for the first time in almost 10 years.

A big reason for that is rising 2022 athlete Tyrell Henry, who plays quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, safety and kicker, and led Roseville to another big win on Saturday — a 46-13 destruction of Warren Woods (Mich.) Tower.

“Our team played phenomenal,” Henry said. “We were out here fighting. We’re coming together as a team. We’re going to be good. This is our first (3-0) start since 2011, but we’re not finished yet. We just have to keep building. We have to keep the ‘keep winning’ mentality.”

Obviously, Henry is one of the more versatile prospects in the Midwest in 2022. His preference is to play wide receiver at the next level, but college coaches have also spoken to him about lining up on the defensive side of the ball.

“Coaches are leaning more towards receiver now,” Henry said. “I have a few as a safety, but it’s receiver mostly. I want to play receiver.”

Henry has offers in hand from Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, West Virginia and a handful of other DI programs.

