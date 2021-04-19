“I’ll be in Florida the first weekend,” Nolen said. “I hope I have a good time with my family, and then we’ll kickoff from there. I have Michigan on June 18. I have Alabama the last weekend of the month. I’ll probably do the last two during the season.

“I’m just looking for where I feel comfortable, where I can market myself and where I’m going to be able to do my thing along the defensive line. I want to play everywhere not just one position.”

Nolen took a self-guided tour of Michigan a few weeks ago and made his way to Alabama for its spring game, which was open to the general public. Those are the only two schools that Nolen has seen recently.