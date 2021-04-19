 Five-Star DT Walter Nolen Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 17:24:27 -0500') }}

Five-Star DT Walter Nolen Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW
Walter Nolen is getting ready for a busy summer.

The five-star defensive tackle out of Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict is one of the top overall recruits in the country, and several top programs are doing whatever they can to get him on campus for an official visit now that the dead period is finally coming to a close.

As it stands right now, Nolen has June trips scheduled to Alabama, Florida and Michigan. Everything else is still being mapped out.

“I’ll be in Florida the first weekend,” Nolen said. “I hope I have a good time with my family, and then we’ll kickoff from there. I have Michigan on June 18. I have Alabama the last weekend of the month. I’ll probably do the last two during the season.

“I’m just looking for where I feel comfortable, where I can market myself and where I’m going to be able to do my thing along the defensive line. I want to play everywhere not just one position.”

Nolen took a self-guided tour of Michigan a few weeks ago and made his way to Alabama for its spring game, which was open to the general public. Those are the only two schools that Nolen has seen recently.

