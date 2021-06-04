Five-Star DT Walter Nolen On Meeting Michigan Staff, Upcoming OV, More
Michigan wasted no time getting out to see one if its top overall priorities this cycle.
As soon as the dead period ended on June 1, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the entire U-M defensive staff made their way to Memphis for a joint camp with the University of Memphis.
The event featured five-star 2022 Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who tested and did some drills as Michigan watched closely.
“I had a good time competing,” Nolen said. “Coach (Shaun) Nua gave me some advice about staying low and things like that. Staying low is what I’ve been working on the most. I have to stay low at all times."
Due to an almost two-hour delay, Michigan had an opportunity to spend extended time with Nolen and his entire family before the camp. Harbaugh made sure to take pictures and speak to both of Nolen’s parents as well as his little brothers.
It was Nolen’s first time meeting Harbaugh in person, and he came away impressed with his personality and demeanor.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news