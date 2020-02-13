Last weekend was big for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines in a couple respects. U-M got a much-needed win over in-state opponent Michigan State, and the Wolverines hosted a host of high-profile recruits for the game, including 2020 four-star center commit Hunter Dickinson, 2020 five-star small forward Greg Brown and 2021 four-star shooting guard Jaden Akins.

Also in attendance was Eads (Tenn.) 2021 five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler, who was on his official visit for the weekend in Ann Arbor. Chandler has held a U-M offer since August.