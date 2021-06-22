Five-Star Michigan CB Commit Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Official Visit

Michigan hosted a number of key recruits for official visits over the weekend, including five-star cornerback commit Will Johnson.

The Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South product was back in Ann Arbor for the second week in a row after taking an unofficial visit on June 11. This time around, Johnson spent three days on campus and got an in-depth look at his future home.

A legacy recruit, Johnson grew up around Michigan and is very familiar with the program. But a few parts of the visit caught his attention and helped him learn more.