Five-Star Michigan CB Commit Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Official Visit
Michigan hosted a number of key recruits for official visits over the weekend, including five-star cornerback commit Will Johnson.
The Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South product was back in Ann Arbor for the second week in a row after taking an unofficial visit on June 11. This time around, Johnson spent three days on campus and got an in-depth look at his future home.
A legacy recruit, Johnson grew up around Michigan and is very familiar with the program. But a few parts of the visit caught his attention and helped him learn more.
“I would say the player panel stuck out to me,” Johnson said. “It was just the recruits, the players and the parents. There were no coaches. We got to ask questions. They told us how they felt — good and bad. They talked about the new staff and how they were motivated. I liked the strength and conditioning program with Ben Herbert and what they had to say about name, image and likeness.”
Johnson made an official visit to USC earlier this month and has been giving the Trojans an opportunity to at least hang around in his recruitment. The Michigan official visit, however, made him feel even better about his decision to side with the Wolverines.
