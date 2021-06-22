 Five-Star Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting CB Commit Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Official Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-22 16:07:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-Star Michigan CB Commit Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Official Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan hosted a number of key recruits for official visits over the weekend, including five-star cornerback commit Will Johnson.

The Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South product was back in Ann Arbor for the second week in a row after taking an unofficial visit on June 11. This time around, Johnson spent three days on campus and got an in-depth look at his future home.

A legacy recruit, Johnson grew up around Michigan and is very familiar with the program. But a few parts of the visit caught his attention and helped him learn more.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“I would say the player panel stuck out to me,” Johnson said. “It was just the recruits, the players and the parents. There were no coaches. We got to ask questions. They told us how they felt — good and bad. They talked about the new staff and how they were motivated. I liked the strength and conditioning program with Ben Herbert and what they had to say about name, image and likeness.”

Johnson made an official visit to USC earlier this month and has been giving the Trojans an opportunity to at least hang around in his recruitment. The Michigan official visit, however, made him feel even better about his decision to side with the Wolverines.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}