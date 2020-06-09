Julian Armella is one of the top underclassmen in the country.

The five-star 2022 offensive lineman from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep has been keeping in constant contact with major programs across the country during the dead period and is looking to narrow down his lengthy offer list soon.

‘I am actually going to be releasing a Top 10 schools," Armella said. "I’m going to cut my recruitment down to very soon. A couple of schools that I’ve been in heavily in contact with are Florida, LSU, Miami, Florida State, Clemson and Ohio State.”