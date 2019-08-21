Tommy Brockermeyer is putting on his coaching hat.

The five-star 2021 Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints offensive lineman will miss his entire junior season due to a labrum injury. However. Brockermeyer is ready to do whatever he can to help his teammates.

“I’m having fun coaching,” Brockermeyer said. “It sucks not being able to play. But helping your teammates get better and seeing them take the knowledge that you know and applying that, it’s a great feeling. Now I know why people love coaching. It’s awesome.”

