On Thursday afternoon, elite 2024 point guard Olivia Olson announced her commitment to head coach Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan Wolverines.

Olson, a 6-foot point guard from Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, is the No. 3-ranked player in the class of 2024, according to ESPN. She becomes the program's highest-rated recruit in school history.

Although coaches are unable to comment on recruits which are unsigned, the team subtly acknowledged the monumental commitment on its official twitter page.

Last month, Olson released a list of 10 schools which she had narrowed her recruitment down to. The list included women's basketball powerhouses such as UConn and Stanford. Ultimately, the five-star guard settled with the Wolverines.