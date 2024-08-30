The offseason has been filled with questions, debate, and prognostication. Reality will hit as Michigan Football takes the field for the first time against Fresno State on Saturday. Some questions have been answered, many debates still rage, and narratives are on the line until kickoff. Here are five storylines to watch in Michigan's season opener against Fresno State.

QUARTERBACK PLAY

It's been the storyline of the entire offseason and will be for the season opener as well. Beyond who is the starter, with the expectation both quarterbacks play the biggest storyline will now be HOW they play. What does the Michigan offense look like in its first action without J.J. McCarthy? Winning game 1 is the obvious goal, but it's hard not to look ahead to Texas, especially regarding the quarterback play. How Warren and Orji are used throughout the game, when they are used, and what the offense looks like when they are in could set the tone for rest of the season.

NEW LOOK OFFENSIVE LINE

If there is any position group that gets the benefit of the doubt from this coaching staff, it's the offensive line. Since Moore took over in 2021, the O-line has been this team's consistent strength. Every year, it seems there is some debate or concern about a new starter or who will step up in a certain spot. This year is unique, with five new starters. Yes, Hinton started at RT last season and brings experience. The same is true with the transfer of Josh Priebe to LG. Giovanni El-Hadi has been considered starter caliber for the last two seasons. But how this new group of five works together will be a major storyline on Saturday. The staff is confident they have found depth, and if you have to believe them with Dom Giudice and Evan Link now thought to be starters at center and right tackle, respectively. Will we see different players rotate on Saturday? Lots to watch with the men up front

WEAPONS

The entire theme on offense is about new starters and who steps up. Regarding the weapons on offense, there is plenty of returning talent. Led by RB Donovan Edwards and TE Colston Loveland, who figure to be the two most important pieces in all facets of the offense. Loveland could finish the team's top receiving target, but at wide receiver, Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan each are being asked to step up from contributing roles to top-line contributors. Who rises from the depth of talent behind them is the question. At running back Kalel Mullings, Benjamin Hall, and freshman Jordan Marshall look to carve out roles. With the wideouts, Fred Moore and transfer CJ Charleston are expected to be the next men up, but a breakout could come from a group that includes Amorion Walker, Kendrick Bell, and Channing Goodwin. Marlin Klein is well-hyped coming out of fall camp at tight end, but sophomores Deakon Tonielli and Zach Marshall hope to break through.





NO-NO STAR DEFENSE

In 2022, we heard all about the No Star Defense—a group better as a complete unit than any individual player. While the theme of a complete unit will continue under new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, there certainly are stars to be seen. An incredible group of juniors lead this defense. Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham, and Ernest Hausmann are the leaders of what is expected to be another elite defense. Zeke Berry, who is getting the start at nickel, and Jyaire Hill at CB2 are other young players looking to join the ranks of the best players in the defense. But there is also experience with veterans Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, and Wesley Walker at safety. Yes, Michigan has lost some high-end talent from this group, but if they find the depth to rotate, many around the program believe this could be the best defense since the change to this scheme in 2021.

MOORE WITH KIRK + WINK