Michigan Football enters its big game matchup against Texas as underdogs after an underwhelming performance against Fresno State. Michigan fans came out of that game with more questions than answers. It's rare this Michigan program faces a test like Texas so early in the season. Will they pass it? Here are five storylines to watch in Michigan's everything is bigger in The Big House matchup against Texas.

QUARTERBACK(S)

Davis Warren was named the starter and played most of the game against Fresno State, but Alex Orji had a role. A role Sherrone Moore said will expand. How Michigan uses each quarterback in this game will be exciting and possibly what decides the game. The rotations were clumsy last week, which kept the offense out of rhythm. Warren was better than most think in week 1, with an 80% adjust completion rate for drops. That said, he was getting rid of the ball too quick after pressure and a sack shook him early. He appeared to be relying to much on pre-snap reads and locking onto receivers. Kirk Campbell needs to help get Warren comfortable so he can react to the flow of the game. Orji fooled the Bulldogs defense with his early touchdown pass, but later threw a ball in the dirt. He look good running the ball. but if he can't do both, defense will set out for the run when he is in. He may need to have a strong performance in whatever capacity for Michigan to win this game.

OFFENSIVE LINE PERFORMANCE

If there is any position group that gets the benefit of the doubt from this coaching staff, it's the offensive line. Since Moore took over in 2021, the O-line has been this team's consistent strength. That said, this group struggled against Fresno State. They appeared to find their groove a little in the second half, but it's a big question mark heading into Texas. Evan Link looks to have his job locked in at right tackle but there are still questions at center. Dom Giudice got pushed around a bit in the first half, and while Crippen played better he made some mistakes as well. Giudice played nearly all of the second half and improved, but Crippen was in on the last touchdown pass to Loveland. Michigan's offensive lines have always improved as the season went on, but can they take a huge leap from week 1 to week2?



WHAT WAS HAPPENING AT WR?

I still don't understand what happened against Fresno State when it comes to the wide receivers. If you would have told me Kendrick Bell would play nearly the same snaps as Semaj Morgan, and throughout the game not just garbage time, I wouldn't have believed you. Or that Peyton O'Leary would play 10 times the snaps of Fred Moore. The coaching staff needs to give Warren and Orji their best weapons consistently. Morris and Morgan cannot be underused against Texas. Maybe Moore was being held out after Sherrone Moore felt he could have fought for the deep ball turned interception, but he's a playmaker and needs to be out there. Also, transfer CJ Charleston brings experience that can be an advantage. I'm not saying Bell or O'Leary can't contribute, especially Bell who has taken a huge stride this offseason, but when you play the best teams you need to play your best players.

TO BLITZ OR NOT TO BLITZ

This defense is elite, as expected. Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart appear to be the next great EDGE duo at Michigan. We know what Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are, and while Fresno tried to double and triple team one of them on each player, the other always seemed to get through. But defensive coordinator Wink Martindale did not rely on just his front four, and sent a blitz on 59% of snaps against Fresno State. Now, Quinn Ewers struggles at times under pressure and against the blitz, so sending heat will be part of the game plan, but how much and how often? Jaishawn Barham can have a huge impact in this game blitzing the quarterback, but Texas' O-line is good and if Michigan blitzes too much and doesn't get home, the speed of Texas could create big plays. The blitz or not blitz balance of this defense will be a major storyline Saturday.

WHICH WAY ARE WE GOING?