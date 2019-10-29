Five Takeaways From A Huge Recruiting Weekend At Michigan
Michigan hosted several commits and top targets for its dominant win over rival Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his final five takeways from the weekend.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
1. Return Of Hinton
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news