News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 17:21:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Takeaways From A Huge Recruiting Weekend At Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan hosted several commits and top targets for its dominant win over rival Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his final five takeways from the weekend.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Stanford offensive line commit Myles Hinton visited Michigan.
Stanford offensive line commit Myles Hinton visited Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

1. Return Of Hinton 

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}