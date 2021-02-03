National Signing Day is here — again. Michigan signed a stellar class during December's early period, but there are still a trio of key targets heading into today's festivities. Closing with them could boost the Wolverines back into the Top 10 nationally. Here are my final predictions.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

DL Rayshaun Benny, Oak Park (Mich.) High

Prediction: Sticks with Michigan State The Skinny: I'm going with the safe pick and saying Benny stays with Michigan State. However, this one is definitely one to monitor closely throughout the morning as things could change. I guess you could say this isn't exactly my final prediction. Michigan is doing everything they can to flip Benny and made a strong push on Tuesday night. The Wolverines have fixed stability issues and were the favorite before the Rivals100 prospect sided with MSU this fall. Michigan's optimism with Benny fell as we got closer to signing day but regained some life on the eve of NSD. It's close.

DL George Rooks, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep

Prediction: Sticks With Michigan The Skinny: Rooks has one of the wildest recruitments of the cycle. Michigan had the lead early in the summer then Penn State then Boston College. The Rivals250 prospect opted not to sign during the early period and momentum flipped back to Penn State. Somehow, Michigan was able to make it come back full circle and earned a commitment from Rooks last week. I don't expect anymore twists in the Rooks saga. This one finally appears to be over, and I fully expect him to sign with the Wolverines today. At the end of the day, Rooks felt the most comfortable at U-M.

DL Ike Iwunnah, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial