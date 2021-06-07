 Flip Watch? Four-Star Kentucky DB Commit Jeremiah Caldwell High On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

Flip Watch? Four-Star Kentucky DB Commit Jeremiah Caldwell High On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan’s satellite camp with Ferris State in Big Rapids last week featured a ton of local talent, including four-star 2022 athlete Jeremiah Caldwell.

The Belleville (Mich.) High product worked closely with new Michigan cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale throughout the event and enjoyed getting showcase his talent.

“I felt like everything went well,” Caldwell said. “We had great drill work and 1-on-1 time with the coaches. There were a lot of coaches out here. It was good to perform in front of Michigan and all the coaches.”

Caldwell is currently committed to Kentucky. He originally picked the Wildcats over offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State and Toledo back in January. However, his primary recruiter was the aforementioned Clinkscale, who left Kentucky to join the Michigan staff this offseason.

So where does his verbal pledge stand now?

