Flip Watch? Notre Dame Commit Amorion Walker 'Loves' Michigan

Amorion Walker has been committed to Notre Dame since March. The three-star athlete out of Ponchatoula (La.) High picked the Irish over several Power Five programs and is set to be back in South Bend this weekend as Notre Dame prepares to take on rival USC. “I’m solid on them,” Walker said. “It’s a wonderful program with wonderful people. It’s been the same. I’m looking forward to connecting with the coaches again. It’s been a while. Also, seeing some friends and having a good time.”

Notre Dame is doing everything possible to keep Walker in the fold, but it’s no secret that Michigan is making a big run for his services. The Wolverines hosted him for a visit last month and both head coach Jim Harbaugh and area recruiter Ron Bellamy have been in contact on almost a daily basis throughout the fall. “Michigan stands high,” Walker said. “I love Michigan. I love Coach Harbaugh. We talk almost every day. Coach Ron Bellamy talks to me almost every day. They make it feel like a family. They make sure I’m good on every aspect of living.” Bellamy, a Louisiana native, played for Walker’s high school head coach, Hank Tierney, and spurned top southern programs to play for the Wolverines back in 1999. Bellamy was in Ponchatoula during Michigan's bye week to watch Walker play, and the two have built a special bond. “We had the same high school coach, so that really brought us together,” Walker said. “It feels like we connect. We have so much in common. We both played wide receiver in high school and have similar stats and similar frames. We connect a lot, and I relate to him a lot.”