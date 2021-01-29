 Florida ATH Xavier Townsend Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Program Connection
football

Florida ATH Xavier Townsend Talks Michigan, Program Connection

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Xavier Townsend has continued to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail.

The three-star 2022 athlete out of Tampa (Fla.) Berkley is now at double digit offers and is attracting interest from several programs across the country.

However, Townsend is taking a methodical approach to the process and is planning some post-dead period visits.

“Recruiting is going really well,” Townsend said. “Nobody is really standing out right now. I’m keep everything the same and giving everybody an even look. I want to visit Louisville, Michigan, UCF, Rutgers and West Virginia.”

Michigan was one of the first schools to jump in the race for Townsend. The Wolverines extended a scholarship after head coach Jim Harbaugh personally stopped by his high school last December.

