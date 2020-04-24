Florida CB Ja'Den McBurrows Commits To Michigan
Michigan's hot streak on the recruiting trail doesn't appear to be burning out anytime soon.
The Wolverines scored yet another verbal pledge when three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows committed to Michigan on Friday afternoon.
McBurrows committed to Michigan over offers from Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.
McBurrows' commitment to Michigan came as a bit of a surprise.
While McBurrows was a top target for the Wolverines, he has never visited campus. The timing of the commitment comes when recruits are not allowed to make visits due to the ongoing global pandemic.
Still, Michigan cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich and area recruiter Brian Jean-Mary worked hard on him virtually and ultimately earned his commitment.
McBurrows is the first cornerback take in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class. The Wolverines are looking to add at least one more at the position.
Overall, Michigan has 10 verbal commits this cycle. The Wolverines' haul ranks in the Top 10 nationally.
At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, McBurrows is ranked as the No. 27 cornerback in the country and No. 58 overall prospect in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com.
