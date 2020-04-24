McBurrows has never visited Michigan, but he felt comfortable enough with the coaching staff to go ahead and make an early decision.

“Academics stood out,” McBurrows said. “They have a great business program, and that’s what I want to major in. They have great coaches as well like Coach (Don) Brown. He’s been coaching football for a long time. I can see him coaching me.”

Ultimately, academics and the coaching staff were the biggest driving factors in his commitments.

Michigan recruited McBurrows hard virtually. The Wolverines set up several video chats with different members of the staff and were constantly texting him since the beginning of the dead period.

“Michigan made a top priority,” McBurrows said. “I can see myself playing there. We communicate everyday. The way they develop corners impresses me. They had an offensive lineman go in the first round last night. They were very excited when I told them I was committing.”

When a recruit never visits campus and commits, relationships have to be strong. Everyone from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich to defensive coordinator Don Brown and area recruiter Brian Jean-Mary were involved.

“Me and Coach Zordich have a great relationship,” McBurrows said. “We talk almost everyday. I talk to Coach Harbaugh all the time. He has so many great accomplishments. I’m going to love to be coached by him. I also talked to Coach Jean-Mary. I actually told Coach Brown I was committing. We all talked everyday.”

McBurrows will get his first chance to visit Michigan in a couple of months. He has an official visit scheduled for June 19 and is excited to make his way to Ann Arbor.

“I’m excited to visit Michigan,” McBurrows said. “I want to see everything — the campus, the facilities and even the restaurants. I also want to learn about their practices and how players go through practice and class.”

McBurrows was a first team all-state selection at cornerback last season for national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, which finished the year ranked No. 3 in the country, per MaxPreps.

McBurrows is known for his speed and playmaking ability. He loves to play man and believes he’s a great scheme fit for Michigan.

“I think I have good instincts,” McBurrows said. “I think I play man-to-man well. I have good speed, and I feel like I have great physical abilities. I see myself fitting in well at Michigan because they play a lot of Cover 1. I can see myself doing that all day.”

McBurrows committed to Michigan over offers from Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.

At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, McBurrows is ranked as the No. 27 cornerback in the country and No. 58 overall prospect in the state, per Rivals.com.