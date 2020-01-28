News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida DB Dakota Mitchell Talks Michigan Offer, Bob Shoop

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is starting to hit the state of Florida hard.

The Wolverines have shot out several offers in the Sunshine State over the last week, including one to 2021 Winter Park (Fla.) High safety Dakota Mitchell.

Florida safety Dakota Mitchell holds a Michigan offer.
Florida safety Dakota Mitchell holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

Michigan, of course, has a new safeties coach in former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop. And it was Shoop that initiated contact with Mitchell and personally extended a scholarship.

Needless to say, Mitchell was pumped up about the opportunity.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}