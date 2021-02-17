 Florida DB Elijah Davis Excited About Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer, George Helow
Florida DB Elijah Davis Excited About Michigan Offer, George Helow

Elijah Davis is a prospect on the rise.

The three-star 2022 safety out of Auburndale (Fla.) High is starting to generate more and more interest on the recruiting trail and now has double digit offers from programs across the country.

Davis is enjoying the ride and is ready to see a trio of schools once the dead period comes to an end.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
“Recruiting has been going well,” Davis said. “I’m finally getting noticed. The Michigan offer was big. I know I want to visit Michigan, South Florida and West Virginia. It’s started to pick up now.”

Michigan jumped in the mix for Davis a few weeks ago when new safeties coach George Helow reached out and got on the phone with him

Davis said the offer basically came out of nowhere.

