Florida DB James Monds Talks Michigan, Call With George Helow
James Monds got a taste of football in Texas earlier this month.
The three-star 2022 defensive back out of Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood flew out to Dallas for the Pylon 7v7 tournament and competed with Houston-based Fast 7v7.
“It was a good experience,” Monds said. “I felt like I got some good exposure going up against some of the best players in the world.”
Monds is quickly establishing himself as one of the top prospects in the Southeast and holds more than 30 offers. Monds recently trimmed his impressive offer sheet and is starting to focus more on his recruitment.
“Recruiting is going great,” Monds said. “I cut down my list based off of what schools I want to visit. That’s the Top 13 that came out recently. I already know the schools I have in mind, so I didn’t want to waste other schools’ time and my time.”
Michigan was one of the 13 schools that made the cut for Monds.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news