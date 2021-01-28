Monds is quickly establishing himself as one of the top prospects in the Southeast and holds more than 30 offers. Monds recently trimmed his impressive offer sheet and is starting to focus more on his recruitment.

“Recruiting is going great,” Monds said. “I cut down my list based off of what schools I want to visit. That’s the Top 13 that came out recently. I already know the schools I have in mind, so I didn’t want to waste other schools’ time and my time.”

Michigan was one of the 13 schools that made the cut for Monds.