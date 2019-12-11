Harrell picked the Wolverines following a weekend official visit.

The Wolverines picked up a commitment from 2020 Florida defensive end/outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell on Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan has scored an important win on the recruiting trail.

Harrell committed to Michigan over offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and several other major programs.

Harrell was slated to make an official visit to Miami this weekend but will no longer be making the trip.

A three-star prospect, Harrell made an unofficial visit to Michigan for the game against Ohio State a few weeks ago and returned this weekend for an official visit.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh personally made his way to Florida to see Harrell on Tuesday and was able to seal the deal.

At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Harrell is ranked as the No. 33 outside linebacker in the country and No. 92 overall prospect in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com.

Michigan now has 24 commits in its 2020 recruiting class.