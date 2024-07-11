It's no exaggeration to say that prospects across the country have had the course of their lives changed thanks to a strong showing during camp season. Let’s take a look at five such prospects in the state of Florida that saw their stock rise dramatically in June. THIS SERIES: Five Midwest prospects that emerged during camp season | Southeast | Mid-South

Advertisement

Already a four-star in the 2026 Rivals250 entering the year, there has long been a strong buzz about the Orlando-area blocker. But this camp season saw his recruitment go from regional to national as elite programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma joined the race among the double-digit offers the rising-junior picked up during the camp circuit in June. The combination of high-floor interior ability, with the intrigue and potential for Barclay to eventually work at tackle at the next level based on his polish and technique – this rise feels like a safe bet.

*****

This crafty receiver entered the year without a single scholarship offer to his name. After showcases and mainly college camps, the rising-junior is creeping up on double-digit tenders with many Power Four and FBS programs jumping in shortly after a given workout. Carlos, now with Pitt, West Virginia and Indiana among the new offers to his name, has some twitch to his game, evident both at the line of scrimmage and at the top of the route. Solid speed and ball tracking skill to finish at the catch point round out his game, and there is room to improve from a physical standpoint evident as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgbmFtZSB0byBrbm93IGluIHNvdXRoIEZsb3JpZGE6IDIwMjYg V1IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xU2FudGFuYWNhcmxv cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMVNhbnRhbmFjYXJsb3M8L2E+LiBD bG9zaW5nIGluIG9uIGRvdWJsZSBkaWdpdCBvZmZlcnMgYWZ0ZXIgaGlzIEp1 bmUgY2FtcCBjaXJjdWl0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81dGNqWFli M2NjIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNXRjalhZYjNjYzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL25qRnZmVzVpQXkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uakZ2Zlc1 aUF5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvaG4gR2FyY2lhLCBKci4gKEBKb2huR2Fy Y2lhX0pyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvaG5HYXJj aWFfSnIvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDUzOTI4MDExMTY2Mzk0MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

*****

One of the more athletic linebackers to come through the Rivals Camp Series circuit, Goodrich started to rack up offers as the New Year wore on and that continued through the spring and into the summer. Michigan and Wake Forest are among the latest to jump in on the instinctive and physical inside projection. Also an accomplished wrestler at the 215-pound level, there is a lot to like about Goodrich's game right now with two years of prep ball remaining at storied Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas. As he matures, the athleticism should start to match the technique as a three-down projection.

*****

There may not be many prospects nationally that have upped the buzz around them in the camp circuit like Kreul has. Already coveted and a member of the Rivals250 with his first batch of offers coming last year, the 10-month run he has put together off the edge has blown up his offer list to a national level. Kruel, who notched 17 sacks in 2023, has been a menace with his twitch, bend and polish off the edge in many settings, from college camps to the Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville. Now Kruel, who is transferring to IMG Academy, has Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Texas and many others in pursuit.

*****