Junior defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant will combine to make up the best and most intimidating duo of interior pass rushers in the entire nation in 2024. Both players have been projected to be first-round selections in next year's NFL Draft, with Graham often earning top-10 hype.

The two players combine for 659 pounds of almost pure muscle — by virtue of Ben Herbert and Justin Tress — which presents a significant issue for opposing offensive lines.

Last season, part of what made Michigan so successful late in the season was the strength with which players like Graham and Grant could play as the clock wound closer to triple zeroes in the fourth quarter.

With other daunting interior pass rushers like Kris Jenkins, Rayshaun Benny and Cam Goode, Graham and Grant were able to take a breather on the sideline, catch a breath and remain fresh for later defensive series in the game.

Not once in 2023 did Graham or Grant top 50 snaps, which clearly helped the Wolverines late in the season. On a critical 2nd down in overtime of the Rose Bowl, Graham burst through the Alabama offensive line and tackled Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan for a 4-yard loss.

Grant met with reporters on Monday morning to discuss his hope for more snaps in 2024, and how he's conditioning his body to remedy that.

"I think I would be pretty comfortable at 50. 50 to 60 snaps," Grant said. "That's pretty good, to be honest, per game. Because last year, coach Espo [Lou Esposito], he said it was only four games where a guy played over 40 snaps in the interior room, so I mean, knowing that, just trying to focus on that. We're gonna be playing more snaps."

Michigan likely won't need stars like Graham and Grant to play upwards of 50 snaps in Week 1 against Fresno State, but with the Texas Longhorns looming in Week 2, the interior duo must be ready for a significant challenge from one of last year's College Football Playoff qualifiers.

"The whole defense needs to get in shape because we got earlier games coming up..." Grant said. "Just trying to prepare for that now and not prepare for it when it comes up. Doing all the extra work and the extra running, running off the field when the twos are coming on. All the small conditioning details, because with [Justin] Tress, that's one conditioning test, but football conditioning is so much different because you're in pads and stuff like that. Do all the small stuff."

Before the grind of the season commences, Grant is focused on keeping his body fresh.

"Really just trying to focus on taking care of my body, like treatment and all the cold tubs and stuff like that. I mean, that plays a big part of it. I know a lot of the young guys come in here and think that stuff doesn't work, but it actually helps a lot."