“Michigan, I talk to them a lot,” Hester said. “It’s a very good school and I like Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. They’re so far, but they come down to see me and talk to me all the time. That just tells me that they care about me and really want me.”

In March, Javian "JJ" Hester listed Michigan as one of two schools in which he was most interested. The Tulsa, Okla. standout, a former teammate of five-star safety and incoming U-M freshman Daxton Hill , had the Wolverines near the top of his list with Texas, and the Wolverines were really pushing.

The love has continued, but U-M has work to do. Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore has done his part to keep the Wolverines in the mix while Baylor has made a move.

"My relationship with the coaches, especially Coach Moore ... we talk a lot," Hester said. "The other receiver coaches, we talk, too. They've just been there pretty much since day one. since they offered me. We just kept building a relationship. Then definitely the tradition there."

Hester isn't certain if his friendship with Hill will be a factor in his decision.

"It can be," he said. "I really don't know yet. We'll see when I take a visit there. It definitely can help, though."

Hester caught 20 passes for 386 yards last season after notching 37 receptions for 697 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2017 season. His production fell a bit, but the interest hasn't.

Texas remains one of his favorites, though Baylor might have become the team to beat.



"Baylor [contacts me] all the time, always texts me ... we were just texting the other day, and it's pretty much every day," he said. "It's getting better and better."

Hester is still organizing his official visit schedule and could decide as soon as August. He's certain he'll trip to Ann Arbor before he announces.

"It will probably be an unofficial [compared to an official], but I don't know when yet," he said. "But I'll definitely take one."

He had once considered enrolling early at his school of choice, but now he plans to play his senior basketball season and enjoy the rest of his high school experience.



