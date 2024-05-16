Aamir Hall, a former FCS All-American cornerback with the Albany Great Danes, has committed to Michigan out of the Transfer Portal. Hall made his pledge to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines on Thursday after entering the Transfer Portal on March 1.

Coming out of Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore in 2020, Hall was a 6-foot-2, 180-pound two-star wide receiver. His best offers were from Air Force and Army, but he ultimately settled on competing at the FCS level.

After played two seasons with Richmond, where he began his college career, Hall transferred to Albany after the 2022 season. He played one year with the Great Danes, and he made a name for himself.

Hall earned FCS All-American status in his lone season at Albany in 2023. He totaled 57 tackles, 13 passes defended, five interceptions and a touchdown for the Great Danes last season.

He helped the team to an 11-4 overall record and a berth in the FCS semifinals, where they eventually lost to South Dakota State, 59-0.

Now at 200 pounds, Hall has good size for a cornerback and should immediately compete for a rotational role at the very least in Michigan's secondary.

Hall is the sixth transfer to commit to Michigan out of the portal, joining linebacker Jaishawn Barham, offensive lineman Josh Priebe, kicker Dominic Zvada, wide receiver C.J. Charleston and wide receiver Amorion Walker.

Since the surprising departure of sophomore cornerback D.J. Waller, Michigan has been on the hunt for extra help in the secondary, and it now has bolstered its cornerback room with the addition of Hall.

Last offseason, Michigan took a commitment from UMass transfer Josh Wallace. At first, it was unknown how much of an impact Wallace would make, coming from a smaller, less talented school.

Wallace, under the tutelage of Mike Sainristil, fit in well in Ann Arbor and came up huge with big plays in the Rose Bowl to help Michigan defeat Alabama, 27-20.

If Hall's journey is anything similar to Wallace's, the addition at cornerback is a big one for the Wolverines.

As a graduate transfer, Hall will have one season of eligibility remaining.