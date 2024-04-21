Michigan Basketball and Dusty May stay on the trail, landing Auburn G Tre Donaldson in the transfer portal.

Donaldson was visiting Ann Arbor this weekend and was seen at the Maize vs Blue Spring Game.

Donaldson played in 32 games as a true freshman, scoring 10.5 minutes PPG off the bench. Last season, Donaldson started in 10 games, with an impressive slash line of 47/41/78. Donaldson is an incredible athlete who starred as a quarterback in Florida while being coached by Heisman winner Charlie Ward.

Donaldson joins Rubin Jones and Danny Wolf has recent transfer portal additions for Michigan Basketball. 2024 recruit Justin Pippen also recently committed to the Wolverines.