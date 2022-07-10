Former Michigan Commit Raylen Wilson chooses Georgia

Raylen Wilson committed to the Wolverines in December of 2021 after naming Michigan and Georgia his top two schools. Despite the commitment, many expected the battle to continue, and after Wilson decomitted from Michigan at the end of June and seemed like a matter of time before Wilson would pledge to the Bulldogs.

Wilson stayed a top target for Georgia after the season ended with linebacker coach Glenn Schumann making multiple visits to Lincoln High School to visit Wilson. Wilson also made the short trip from Tallahassee to Athens multiple times including during Georgia's "G-Day" weekend.

Wilson was the only LB committed to Michigan throughout the spring and summer. The Wolverines recently added the commitment of Semaj Bridgeman, a 4-star out of Philly.

Touch the Banner summed up Michigan's remaining targets at LB right after Wilson's decommitment.

