In what appears to be an accidental drowning, former Michigan DB Andre Seldon Jr. has died at the age of 22.

Utah State and interim head coach Nate Dreiling released a statement:

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” said interim head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”

Seldon was cliff diving at the Porcupine Reservoir in Cache County, Utah. After entering the water, he did not resurface, and search and rescue was called. After hours of intense searching, his body was recovered Saturday evening at around 9 p.m., according to local reports.

Seldon was a star at Belleville High School before committing to the Wolverines in 2020. After two years in Ann Arbor, Seldon transferred to New Mexico State. He started 28 games for the Aggies, was voted a team captain, and had 98 tackles, 2 INTs, 13 PBUs, and 5 TFLs.

Seldon transferred to TCU this winter but reentered the portal this spring and transferred to Utah State.