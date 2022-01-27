Former Michigan DB Sammy Faustin enters transfer portal

Now, the former Naples (Fla.) three-star safety has entered the transfer portal and is expected to return to playing.

Sammy Faustin stepped away from the Michigan football program for medical reasons in 2021.

Faustin didn't see much action in his three seasons with the Wolverines.

In total, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety appeared in 10 games, mostly on special teams, and tallied just two tackles total.

Faustin was a member of Michigan's 2018 class, choosing U-M over offers from Arizona, Iowa State, Nebraska, N.C. State, Ole Miss, and Virginia.

Michigan has lost nine players to the transfer portal following Faustin's entry, including offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga and cornerback Darion Green-Warren.

The Wolverines have added one player from the portal in former Virginia offensive lineman Victor Oluwatimi.