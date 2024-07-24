Next season will be Graham's 15th and final in the NFL, playing his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Michigan DE Brandon Graham has announced he will retire from the NFL following the 2024 season.

Graham has been a fixture on the Eagles defense since they selected him 13th overall in 2010. Despite only one Pro Bowl selection, he has consistently been one of the more valuable players. He led the Eagles in sacks during their 2017 Super Bowl run. His sack of fellow Wolverine Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII was one of the biggest moments in the game.

Graham was a 5-star recruit out of Detroit who joined Michigan in the 2006 class. Graham played sparingly as a freshman, and his conditioning issues lingered into his sophomore season, frustrating head coach Lloyd Carr. Things clicked for Graham and he ended up leaving the Wolverines in sacks for his sophomore season.

Graham was a dominating force in the first two seasons of the Rich Rodriguez era, which saw Michigan struggle on defense. Graham had 46 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks in his final two seasons. He was named an All-American and All-B1G in 2009.

Graham finished his career with 29.5 sacks, second all-time in Michigan history.