Former Michigan forward Franz Wagner gets massive new NBA deal
Franz Wagner has been a starter for the Orlando Magic since they selected him with the 8th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Today, Wagner got a new contract with the Magic, signing a rookie max deal.
Wagner signs a 5 year $224M deal, with potential earnings of $269M. It’s the largest deal a player can sign following their rookie contract.
Wagner has been a valuable piece of a Magic rebuild that saw Orlando make the playoffs last season. After winning their division and 47 games, Orlando was eliminated in the first round to the Cavs in 7 games. Wagner averaged 19.7ppg, 5.3rpg, and 4.7apg last season.
Wagner started 55 games while in Ann Arbor. He helped lead Michigan to the Elite Eight in 2021. He received All-B1G honors.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram