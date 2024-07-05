Franz Wagner has been a starter for the Orlando Magic since they selected him with the 8th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Today, Wagner got a new contract with the Magic, signing a rookie max deal.

Wagner signs a 5 year $224M deal, with potential earnings of $269M. It’s the largest deal a player can sign following their rookie contract.

Wagner has been a valuable piece of a Magic rebuild that saw Orlando make the playoffs last season. After winning their division and 47 games, Orlando was eliminated in the first round to the Cavs in 7 games. Wagner averaged 19.7ppg, 5.3rpg, and 4.7apg last season.

Wagner started 55 games while in Ann Arbor. He helped lead Michigan to the Elite Eight in 2021. He received All-B1G honors.



