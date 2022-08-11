Former Michigan OL David Dawson returns home to take on new career as coach

The passion that each coach on the staff at Detroit Cass Tech High instills within themselves is something that only former players like David Dawson can truly appreciate and understand.

It may have been just another fall camp practice Wednesday for the Cass Tech players. But for Dawson, who’s the acting assistant head coach and leader of the offensive line, it’s a moment of time where nothing else matters other than raw intensity from every member of the program.

Dawson isn’t that difficult to spot on the field at Cass Tech’s stadium either. There’s something about a high school coach whose spirited demeanor provokes undivided attention, even from someone like a reporter like myself who’s only there to scout players. Dawson’s energy level while exposed to the unforgiving heat never seemed to go down a notch. Whether it was showing a lineman how to correctly use their hands to get under a linebacker’s chest pad or slapping a player’s helmet to express content that they did well on a certain rep, Dawson is ready to show the Michigan high school football community through any positive means necessary that he’s next up in line.

“One thing that I tell my kids, as most of them are very young, is that I’ll mold them into having the mindset that’s right in order to be successful,” Dawson told Maize & Blue Review. “I want hard-nosed effort, a group that’s full of grit, and who’ll make the most out of every play. I know they won’t always be perfect, but I want them to come out here and give maximum effort on every opportunity.”

Dawson always strived to continue being involved in the sport that saw him graduate from Cass Tech back in 2013 as the No. 169 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com, and the No. 5 player in the state of Michigan, behind only past stars like former Michigan teammate Jourdan Lewis.

“I always wanted to coach football, “Dawson said. “Whether it’d be high school, college, NFL, arena, or CFL. Anything. I enjoy being around the game. The fact that I don’t play anymore, coaching is the next best thing right now. It’s been an easy transition after playing at the highest level of high school and college. I’ve been around a lot of coaches who know football and know how to teach the game. I’ve been blessed in that manner.”

———

It’s not to say that Cass Tech isn’t still widely regarded as one of the best football programs in the area, but last decade, state championships were decided based on if opposing teams could take down the Technicians en route to Ford Field.

Cass Tech is credited with the development of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Royce Jenkins-Stone, Jayru Campbell, Kalon Gervin, Joshua Alabi, Drake Harris, Deon Drake, Mike Weber, Michael Onwenu, and Delano Hill, before they all went on to the Division I level and later NFL. That’s just to name a few. Plenty more like Dawson and Lewis were members of that dynasty from 2011-18. It can also be said that the dynasty never died and it continues to live on through the 2022 season.

Fresh faces are leading the way for Cass Tech to make a return back to the downtown Detroit dome as talent spews across the 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes. Dawson enters his second-year coaching at Cass Tech possessing high character leaders like Rivals250 defensive end Jalen Thompson and Cincinnati tight end commit Khmari Anderson, who’ll be tasked with navigating the younger pieces through the grueling fall schedule that includes squaring off with intrepid Southfield A&T, Carmel (Ind.), and crosstown arch rival Detroit King. Those younger athletes aren’t slouches either as FBS bound talent like Alex Graham, Javen Sewell, Cashus Shivers, Derrick Jackson III, Jalen Howell, and Corey “CJ” Sadler are poised to be the future of what should be a very successful next couple of years for Dawson as an assistant at Cass Tech.

———

Head coach Marvin Rushing, who played college football at Eastern Michigan, returns as the face of the program after taking over for longtime success story Thomas Wilcher, who’s now a member of the Michigan State coaching staff. Rushing, understanding the ever-so-high expectations at the school, made sure to bring in individuals who lived through the peak of Cass Tech football a decade ago, for them to live out their dream as future head coaches as well.

“We want to get all of the alumni back who are willing and eager to coach Cass Tech football,” Rushing told Maize & Blue Review. “This a young man’s game and I want my staff to be younger. Eventually, when it’s my turn to step down, I want someone to take over who understands and has been a part of our culture. As long as they’re devoted to Cass Texh football, that’s what it’s all about. The Cass Tech way.”

That includes Dawson, who had tenures with nearby juggernauts Belleville and Detroit Loyola before joining his alma mater. Dawson is also joined by two other former Michigan players in Khalid Hill and Lawrence Marshall. Dawson is the lone person of the three who studied at Cass Tech but the remaining two are well aware of the program’s prestige as they attended Detroit Crockett and A&T, respectively.

It’s again, the opportunity for all three to remain in the sport that they grew up loving. It’s also the perfect avenue for them to give back to a community that once appreciated them as much as it does with the current crop of high schoolers residing in the city. If anything, for Dawson, Hill, and Marshall, being examples of how to go about one’s business in order to transition to the next level is why Rushing made the decision to hire them in the first place. Of course, their intensity as coaches also gives Cass Tech an edge it desired.

“It’s a great feeling being back at Cass Tech and being back in the Detroit area, period,” Dawson said. “I also train offensive linemen on the side, so being able to teach the game, and giving back to the city that I love is a blessing. Khalid and I came through in the same class so he’s always been my brother. I know he’s able to connect with the younger guys and is a great teacher. Lawrence was in the class under me but we were always cool with each other while we were at Michigan. He brings the same attitude as me in coaching because he’s a tough guy. He’s always been a tough guy.”

———

When Dawson first stepped into his new line of work as a coach, he sought the assistance of Roy Manning, who spent two years coaching at Michigan from 2013-14 and is now the assistant head coach at USC under Lincoln Riley. Manning was a part of the Brady Hoke era and became very close with Dawson during the latter’s first two years of college. Manning, who also played at Michigan in the early 2000’s, provided Dawson the advice he needed in order to pave a path deemed successful.

Seeing how Manning conducted himself both on-and-off the field while at Michigan was exactly what Dawson needed to implement within himself while in care of the players at Cass Tech. A big part of that includes the recruiting facet where it’s reminding athletes that every move, every decision, and every thought is monitored carefully by the colleges who are showing interest. Dawson treaded through those unknown waters as best as he could and wants the same to happen for the athletes who he currently mentors.

“I was able to talk to (Manning) a couple of months ago and we were able to just chop it up,” Dawson said. “We’ve always had a great relationship. He told me to take this job one day at a time and make as many connections as possible. He also said to know that I’m going to learn something new every day. I won’t always have the answers for everything so that’s been something that I’ve tried to do. Learning new schemes, ideas, systems, and making sure I’m always putting my players in the best position.”

———

Being on the other side of the recruiting part of football is something that Dawson enjoys taking part of throughout the calendar year. Building relationships with college coaches while giving his players the gift of earning a free education are enjoyments that Dawson couldn’t find anywhere else. In regards to Michigan, Dawson remembers what the school and football program did for him and yearns to give his players that same experience. Even if it’s not at Michigan, somewhere that can provide his players windows of opportunity to accomplish their goals will give Dawson the idea that he did his job as an educator.

But that unique connection that Dawson has with Michigan also means unique access to recruiting events and football games for the players. Dawson will certainly be back at the Big House this fall with a group who he feels are deserving to play at Michigan. A decade ago, Dawson was the priority figure in Ann Arbor. But this time, he’ll be keeping a low profile and letting the attention be drawn to the players.

Contributing to the rekindling of the pipeline between Michigan and Cass Tech that was enjoyed for several years will also be Dawson’s initiative. That starts with keeping his connection with Steve Clinkscale as prevalent as before. The two go back to Dawson’s high school days when Clinkscale was recruiting him. Now, they frequently run into each other at functions hosted by SoundMind SoundBody or other marquee happenings in the city. Dawson respects Clinkscale greatly and feels their communication will last even if one decides to step away from coaching.

Clinkscale has also been a key support figure during Dawson’s journey to becoming a head coach. It doesn’t matter the level of football or where the football is being played, Dawson wants his experience at Cass Tech to be the catalyst for something bigger. If what was witness from Dawson on Wednesday, then that journey shouldn’t last much longer.

“I want to send my kids to as many state championships as possible, send as many kids to college as I can, and graduate as many kids as I can,” Dawson said. “I want to keep the same standards and morals that coach Wilcher had when I was here and now with coach Rushing doing the same. That’s my plan.”