Former Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel announces transfer destination

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Former Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel has announced that he has committed to continue his college basketball career at Kansas State. After two seasons in Ann Arbor, McDaniel will head to Manhattan, Kansas to play for the Wildcats.


McDaniel played in 60 games and started in 52 during his time with the Wolverines. As a freshman, he scored 8.6 points after taking over for the injured Jaelin Llewellyn. Then as a sophomore, McDaniel took over the starting role for good and played in 26 games in his second season.

Unfortunately for the 5-foot-11 point guard, a six-game road suspension, combined with the team's horrible chemistry, derailed the Washington D.C. native's sophomore year.

Now, McDaniel will head to Kansas State to play for Jerome Tang and Kansas State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

