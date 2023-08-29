Former Michigan Punter Brad Robbins named starter for Bengals
When the Cincinatti Bengals selected Brad Robbins in the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it setup a battle between Robbins and former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman. Longtime punter Kevin Huber was released late last season, and Chrisman handled punting duties for the Bengals in the 2022 playoffs.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Bengals are releasing Chrisman, for an incredible 6th time, meaning Brad Robbins will be the Bengals' opening day punter.
Robbins grew up north of Columbus in Westerville, about two hours away from Cincinatti. Robbins spent 6 seasons in Ann Arbor, finishing as one of the top punters in Michigan history. Robbins played in 44 games and was named All-B1G three times.
The Bengals start their season on Sunday September 10 at the Cleveland Browns.
