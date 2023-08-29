When the Cincinatti Bengals selected Brad Robbins in the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it setup a battle between Robbins and former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman. Longtime punter Kevin Huber was released late last season, and Chrisman handled punting duties for the Bengals in the 2022 playoffs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Bengals are releasing Chrisman, for an incredible 6th time, meaning Brad Robbins will be the Bengals' opening day punter.