Former Michigan TE commit flips to Penn State

The 6-foot-4 tight end prospect visited Happy Valley in March, which positioned the Nittany Lions to make a run at his services.

"Michigan is a great place with great people," Rappleyea said via Twitter, "but the reality is, I committed too quickly, and I take full responsibility for that."

Nearly three months after committing to Michigan , Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star tight end Andrew Rapplyea announced his decision to flip his pledge to Penn State .

It didn't take long after that trip for Rappleyea to change his mind and commit to Penn State.

"I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State. I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September," Rappleyea wrote. "I'm excited about matriculating at Penn State and playing football four hours from home."

Rappleyea was Michigan's sole tight end commit in its 2023 class. The Wolverines brought in a strong duo of tight ends in the 2022 class in four-star Colston Loveland and three-star Marlin Klein.

In 2022, Michigan will have eight scholarship tight ends. However, the program will most likely retain four scholarship tight ends in 2023, so it will look to replace Rappleyea and possibly add a second in this class.

The recruiting staff has offers out to uncommitted tight ends such as Riley Williams and Deakon Tonielli. That list will expand unless it can pick up momentum in those recruitments.

Michigan's 2023 class is incomplete, with only six commitments, including four four-stars. Heading into spring, Rivals ranks it as the No. 14 overall class in the country.