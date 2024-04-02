Former Michigan tight end announces transfer destination
In the middle of last season, Matthew Hibner made it known his intentions to transfer from Michigan at the end of the 2023 season. He stayed however, worked and supported his team in any way he was asked during Michigan's National Championship run. Now, Hibner has found a new home.
Hibner will head to SMU in Dallas for the 2024 season.
Last year, Hibner became a valuable contributor on special teams, making plays in the Big Ten Championship game, the Rose Bowl, and the National Championship.
CAREER AT MICHIGAN (MGoBlue)
• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021-22-23)
• Shared Most Improved Player on Special Teams honors (2022)
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Appeared in 28 career games including 16 at tight end
---
