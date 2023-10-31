Former Michigan standout Donovan Peoples-Jones was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday afternoon. Peoples-Jones, a former five-star recruit who played his high school ball at Detroit Cass Tech and spent three seasons at Michigan from 2017-19, will return to the state of Michigan after spending three-and-a-half seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Peoples-Jones was the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2017 class and committed to Michigan on Dec. 15, 2016.

In his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Peoples-Jones caught 103 balls for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also returned two punts for scores in his three seasons as the team's punt returner.

He passed up on a fourth year of school to enter the NFL Draft, where he was selected in the sixth round by the Browns.

During his rookie season in Cleveland, Peoples-Jones hauled in 16 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns. He followed it up with a solid 2021 campaign, which featured Peoples-Jones as a more reliable target. He totaled 597 yards and three touchdowns on 34 receptions during his second season in the league.

His third year with the Browns was even more productive. Peoples-Jones caught 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the former Wolverine has taken a step back in 2023. He's caught just eight passes for 97 yards and no touchdowns.

Now in a more high-powered offense with the Lions, Peoples-Jones can look to rejuvenate his career in Detroit alongside quarterback Jared Goff. He'll join the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Sam LaPorta, Kalif Raymond and Jameson Williams as pass-catchers in Detroit.

As part of the trade, the Lions gave Cleveland a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for Peoples-Jones. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season.