According to pro-football-reference.com, Michigan football is tied for ninth in terms of alums active in the NFL, with 37. No. 4 Ohio State (50) is the only Big Ten squad with more. Here are the former Wolverines that made Sunday's cutdown to 53-man active rosters or their respective team's practice squad. The NFL season kicks off Thursday, when rookie first-round pick Rashan Gary and the Packers square off with the Chicago Bears.

OG Ben Braden, New York Jets

Is the lone offensive lineman on the Jets' practice squad.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Arguably the greatest signal-caller in NFL history is back for his 20th professional season and hoping to lead the Patriots to a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance. Despite turning 42 last month, ESPN.com's panel of more than 40 NFL experts listed Brady as the No. 4 player (and No. 2 quarterback) in the league, while Pro Football Focus listed him at No. 2. His 90.6 overall grade last year per PFF was his fourth straight year with an elite mark of 90.0 or higher.

TE Ian Bunting, New York Jets

Spent the preseason with the Bears, but was cut and inked with the Jets' practice squad.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Michigan's top 2019 NFL Draft pick has impressed so far, racking up 18 stops in three limited preseason appearances (11 came in his debut). He's been so good that he won a poll of experts of NFL.com predicting the next NFL Rookie of the Year, earning 12 of a possible 30 votes — doubling the number of votes the runner-up received. "Devin Bush was put on this earth to play middle linebacker for the Steelers," Adam Schein wrote. "He's a stud. He's a leader. He's a tackling machine. Pittsburgh is going to love him, and the Michigan product will dominate the way Darius Leonard did for the Colts last year." Former teammate Rashan Gary, a rookie for the Green Bay Packers, did receive one vote in the same poll.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Will begin the year on injured reserve due to needing a "clean-up surgery on his left knee," according to the Denver Post. In Butt's words this is a "minor scope," so he could be one of the two players each team is allowed to bring back from IR after eight weeks.

DE Taco Charlton, Dallas Cowboys

The former first-round pick has totaled just 46 tackles with four sacks in his professional career, but had a good preseason while totaling two sacks, five quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles in three games (he missed the finale with a sprained ankle) to secure his roster spot. Owner Jerry Jones said on an interview with 105.3 The Fan that Charlton "frankly had a great camp." Charlton told The Dallas Morning News on Sept. 2 that he hopes to play week one, which is when he can further solidify a role while All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn sits out the first two games due to suspension.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Made Washington's practice squad after making two catches for 18 yards in the preseason.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

His offseason acquisition should help the Chiefs' defense keep pace with its high-octane offense, after the franchise gave up a first- and second-round pick for Clark, who they then signed to a five-year, $105.5-million contract. Although Clark played in just two preseason games, he did make one sack (see below) and ESPN expects him to be among the league's best this season. In their prediction of the league's top 100 players in 2019, Clark checked in at No. 58 and they projected him to rack up 43 tackles and 12.0 sacks, one off of last year's career-high 13.

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Last year's starting center for the Cardinals was edged out for the gig by veteran A.Q. Shipley, but Cole has also spent time at guard filling in for injured teammates so he may be the team's first interior lineman off the bench this fall. “We feel like Mason is very valuable at a number of positions, whether it’s center or guard,” coach Kliff Kingsbury told the team's official website. “He can get us through a game at tackle, even. He’s maybe the most valuable O-lineman we have.”

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

The offseason acquisition for the Colts made four catches for 48 yards in two preseason games, but missed the final two tilts with a back injury. However, he's expected to play week one and serve as one of the team's top receivers.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

The first-round rookie started two preseason games and saw action in three before sustaining a neck injury. He has since returned to practice and should at least be in the Packers' rotation week one.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

The part-time starter last year logged action in three preseason games with two starts and totaled nine stops. Vikings.com senior manager of content Mike Wobschall recently noted: "If you asked the right people in the Vikings building, you’d hear a lot about Gedeon. He’s a smart, tough player who knows where to line up and has a nose for the ball. At this point, it’s fair to expect he’ll be a starting linebacker in the Vikings base defense when the regular season opens."

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

After making five preseason catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in three outings, the fifth-round rookie made the Steelers' 53-man roster. However, he needs to continue making progress and staying healthy (he did miss some time in the preseason) to keep that spot. General manager Kevin Colbert was interviewed before the preseason finale by KDKA-TV and reportedly said: “Zach Gentry is of course a rookie and he’s got to continue to grow to prove that he can be a number three."

C Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Glasgow has played 2,015 of a possible 2,016 snaps the last two years, mostly at center, but spent time this preseason working at guard and even with the second-string line at times. He is currently listed atop the official depth chart at right guard, but if new center Frank Ragnow's injury keeps him out in the regular season, he could slide back over to center.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Glasgow started each of the first three preseason games before sitting out the fourth, but is currently listed as the team's No. 2 defensive tackle, behind seven-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

The 10th-year veteran in line to start for the club that drafted him 13th overall once again. Graham has always been a favorite of Pro Football Focus and this year is no different, with PFF listing Graham the No. 41 player in the league heading into 2019 despite the fact that he racked up just four sacks and 39 tackles last year. "Sacks don’t tell the whole story for any player in the NFL, and no player epitomizes that more than Graham," PFF wrote. "He’s only recorded double-digit sacks in PFF’s system once (2017) but has been as consistent as they come from an overall pressure and pass-rush grade standpoint. He has recorded 45 or more pressures in six of his last seven seasons in the NFL and has earned 81.0-plus pass-rush grades in five of them." His strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII was recently nominated as one of the Eagles' four greatest play ever.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Expected to back up starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes again, Henne appeared in three preseason games but broke his ankle and wound up on injured reserve. Because he was initially placed on the 53-man roster, he could be one of two players the club later activates.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

The rookie rusher was added to the Texans' practice squad after he rushed 36 times for 103 yards and caught two passes for 16 yards in four preseason tilts.

S Delano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Now officially going by "Lano," Hill was activated off the physically unable to perform list for the final two preseason contests, started the finale and totaled three stops. He ended last year as the starting strong safety but then suffered a hip injury that needed surgery while the club restocked its back line of the defense. He probably is pretty low on the depth chart right now (the team has not released one yet on its official site), but made the club.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Thought not officially listed as a starter by the team, he is expected to be the third defensive tackle in Oakland. In early August, The Athletic's Vic Tafur wrote: "The kid gloves are off and Maurice Hurst is loving it. … Hurst is one of three second-year defensive linemen on the team, and he said the coaches are demanding more out of them." Pro Football Focus named him the Raiders' breakout candidate.

OL Kyle Kalis, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve right now after appearing in only the first preseason game for the club, who lists him as a center. He reportedly suffered a concussion during that game and is currently listed by the team as the third-string right guard.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

Signed Aug. 10, Kerridge is also on the Browns' injured list with a concussion. However, he is the only fullback on the current roster.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Will sit the first four games after failing a drug test for a banned substance, but should reclaim his starting job at left tackle after returning. Lewan has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Appeared in the first three preseason contests and should provide depth for the Cowboys.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

The third-round rookie came into a crowded position group, but head coach Sean McVey called him an ""ascending" player in mid-August. The team's unofficial depth chart lists him as a third-string corner currently.

OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills

Currently resides on the Bills' practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

The undrafted rookie was a bit of a surprise "keep" for the Seahawks, the only non-drafted first-year player to make the 53-man roster. With tackle Jarran Reed — a 16-game starter last year — suspended for the first six games, Mone has a golden opportunity to make the most of his chance early on.

OL Patrick Omameh

The most recent Saints depth chart lists Omameh as one of several third-team guards on both the left and right sides — although one player was listed No. 2 at all three interior positions, which is how Omameh made the final 53. Nola.com even called Omameh the team's likely swing tackle.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

The Giants' expected starting safety notched six tackles in three preseason appearances, and he is also expected to contribute in the return game.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

The quarterback made the Dolphins' practice squad after going 34-of-48 passing (70.8 percent) for 366 yards and three touchdowns against one interception in three preseason games.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the Jags after reportedly suffering an offseason setback from his torn ACL suffered while with the Green Bay Packers over a year ago. Ryan is still listed as the team's second-string strongside linebacker on the depth chart despite not playing since the 2017 season.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Ended the preseason atop the depth chart at right guard, but he will still have to hold off youngster Forrest Lamp, a second-round pick in 2017.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie is on the Jags' practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Enters the season as the Jags' starting free safety; the former undrafted free agent played just 222 of a possible 1,020 defensive snaps last year per The Athletic.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

DL Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens